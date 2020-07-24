Apexium Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.