Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANFGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Antofagasta from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Antofagasta has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

