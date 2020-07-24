ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 396,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of ANSYS worth $115,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,031,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after purchasing an additional 387,554 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 468,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,916 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 1,110.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ANSYS by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,620,000 after buying an additional 165,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $300.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.81 and a 12-month high of $310.05.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.18.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.