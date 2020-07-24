Annovis Bio, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANVS) Lock-Up Period To End on July 27th

Annovis Bio’s (NYSE:ANVS) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 27th. Annovis Bio had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $6.00. After the end of Annovis Bio’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

Annovis Bio stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Annovis Bio stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Annovis Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.