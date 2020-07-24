Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Anderson Fisher LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.9% of Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.