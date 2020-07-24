Anderson Fisher LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2,007.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,103 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in AT&T by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $862,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in AT&T by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 788,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 183,462 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AT&T by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,620,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,501,000 after buying an additional 627,260 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

