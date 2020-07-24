Anderson Fisher LLC Buys 10 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,068.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,461.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,370.32. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

