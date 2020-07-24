Analyzing Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) & PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 10.21% 10.26% 7.48% PFSweb -0.42% 4.19% 1.00%

This table compares Stamps.com and PFSweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $571.85 million 6.63 $59.23 million $3.33 66.66 PFSweb $294.02 million 0.44 -$2.17 million $0.05 134.40

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb. Stamps.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PFSweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Stamps.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stamps.com and PFSweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 3 3 0 2.50 PFSweb 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stamps.com presently has a consensus target price of $157.40, indicating a potential downside of 29.09%. PFSweb has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given PFSweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than Stamps.com.

Volatility & Risk

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stamps.com beats PFSweb on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; and order to cash service, such as technology collaboration, information management services, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly services; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

