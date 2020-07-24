Analyzing Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Chewy (NASDAQ:CHWY)

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ruhnn and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn -7.07% -5.83% -4.70% Chewy -5.05% N/A -28.89%

This table compares Ruhnn and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn $183.01 million 1.75 -$13.06 million N/A N/A Chewy $4.85 billion 3.94 -$252.37 million ($0.63) -75.43

Ruhnn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Ruhnn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ruhnn and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chewy 0 3 13 0 2.81

Chewy has a consensus price target of $53.77, indicating a potential upside of 13.15%. Given Chewy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chewy is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Summary

Chewy beats Ruhnn on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

