Analyzing Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) & Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM)

Lithium Co.. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lithium Co.. alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lithium Co.. and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Co.. 0 0 0 0 N/A Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.7% of Intelsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Co.. and Intelsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Co.. N/A N/A -$220,000.00 N/A N/A Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.03 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.13

Lithium Co.. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intelsat.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Co.. has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelsat has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Co.. and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Co.. N/A -31.49% -30.75% Intelsat -50.79% N/A -5.24%

Summary

Intelsat beats Lithium Co.. on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Co.. Company Profile

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals primarily in Nevada. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 20 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. It also hold interests in the BC Sugar flake property covering an area 19,816 acres located in the Cherryville area of British Columbia; and Hughes claims located in the 6 discrete prospect areas of Nevada. The company was formerly known as Utalk Communications Inc. and changed its name to Lithium Corporation in September 2009. Lithium Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, Nevada.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Co.. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Co.. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.