Analyzing Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Qumu (OTCMKTS:QUMU)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Destiny Media Technologies and Qumu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Qumu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Qumu has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. Given Qumu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qumu is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qumu has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Qumu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 3.36% 4.51% 3.40% Qumu -33.34% -111.64% -22.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Qumu shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Qumu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Qumu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.81 million 1.73 $610,000.00 N/A N/A Qumu $25.36 million 2.62 -$6.44 million ($0.46) -10.67

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qumu.

Summary

Qumu beats Destiny Media Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a promotional music marketing and digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform. The company also provides maintenance and support, professional, and other services. The company markets its products to customers in the banking, finance and insurance, manufacturing, services and consulting, telecom and technology, and biotech and health care markets through direct sales and channel partners in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Rimage Corporation and changed its name to Qumu Corporation in September 2013. Qumu Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

