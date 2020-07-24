Analyzing Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) and CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aptinyx and CymaBay Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx $3.67 million 53.00 -$57.41 million ($1.71) -2.49 CymaBay Therapeutics $10.00 million 30.24 -$102.81 million ($1.46) -3.01

Aptinyx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CymaBay Therapeutics. CymaBay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptinyx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Aptinyx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Aptinyx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of CymaBay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aptinyx and CymaBay Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx -1,540.42% -47.99% -45.76% CymaBay Therapeutics N/A -43.33% -39.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aptinyx and CymaBay Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx 1 0 5 0 2.67 CymaBay Therapeutics 0 1 9 1 3.00

Aptinyx presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 126.92%. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 64.01%. Given Aptinyx’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptinyx is more favorable than CymaBay Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Aptinyx has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CymaBay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics beats Aptinyx on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops MBX-2982, a selective orally-active G protein-coupled receptor agonist that interacts with bioactive lipids known to stimulate glucose-dependent insulin secretion for the treatment of gut/liver disease. Its preclinical stage product candidate is CB-001, a G protein-coupled receptor for omega-3 fatty acids, such as docosahexaenoic acid for the treatment of gut/liver disease. It has development and licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products comrprising halofenate and its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

