Analysts Set Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) PT at $58.92

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.69.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Welltower by 608.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.