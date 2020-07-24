Analysts Set Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) PT at $58.92

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.69.
WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.
Shares of WELL opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Welltower by 608.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
