Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $108.85

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,147,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,885,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,000.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 663,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,351,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,553,000 after purchasing an additional 603,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

