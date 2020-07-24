Analysts Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.25 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.06.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

