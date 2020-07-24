Analysts Set Expectations for Mcdonald’s Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mcdonald’s in a report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.61.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $197.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.25. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $54,127,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

