Analysts Set Expectations for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.84.

NYSE MMP opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.