Analysts Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

K has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

K stock opened at C$11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.00. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$11.57.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.11, for a total value of C$163,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at C$105,020.08. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 26,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$250,204.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$406,799.36. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $773,046.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

