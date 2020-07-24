Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.88 EPS.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
CP opened at $274.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $280.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
