Analysts Set Expectations for Caesars Entertainment Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.80. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 802,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 131,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.