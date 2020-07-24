Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BTO. Pi Financial set a C$8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$9.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$510.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 1,000,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.40, for a total value of C$7,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at C$11,743,237.60. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$322,425. Insiders sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock worth $10,358,250 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

