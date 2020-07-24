Analysts Set Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Price Target at $170.45

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of LLY opened at $161.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 567,899 shares of company stock valued at $93,465,058. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $15,713,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $23,711,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 162.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 424,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,450 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

