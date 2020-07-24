Analysts Offer Predictions for Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Shares of TSE GSC opened at C$4.62 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92. The company has a market capitalization of $523.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.76.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$90.44 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

