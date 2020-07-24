Analysts Offer Predictions for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COG. CSFB cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

