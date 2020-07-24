Analysts Issue Forecasts for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

National CineMedia stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $244.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,562,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 820,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,706,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,367,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 63,442 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.