Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.Amphenol also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.84-0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. reissued a sell rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

NYSE:APH opened at $105.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $601,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

