Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96-2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.Amphenol also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.84-0.86 EPS.

Shares of APH stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. Amphenol has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. restated a sell rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

