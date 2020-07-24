Amoveo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for about $18.41 or 0.00193083 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. Amoveo has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044141 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.51 or 0.05332055 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00056950 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00020416 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Amoveo is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

