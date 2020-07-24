Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Issue $1.60 Quarterly Dividend

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.
Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amgen to earn $16.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
Amgen stock opened at $252.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average of $226.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97.
AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.
In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
