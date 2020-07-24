Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Issue $1.60 Quarterly Dividend

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amgen to earn $16.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $252.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.01 and a 200-day moving average of $226.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Amgen has a one year low of $173.12 and a one year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.