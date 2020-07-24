AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $549,352.80 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $549,352.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ABC stock opened at $104.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $105.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after acquiring an additional 563,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $32,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

