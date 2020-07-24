American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

AAL opened at $11.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.73. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

