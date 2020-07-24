Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,873.20.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,804.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,269.30.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
