Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,760.00 to $3,400.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,873.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,804.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,269.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

