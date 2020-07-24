Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lessened by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after buying an additional 3,220,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after acquiring an additional 691,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

MO stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

