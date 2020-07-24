Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.05-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.52. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $434.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $253,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

