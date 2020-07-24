Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 50,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $1,964,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. Altair Engineering Inc has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

