Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Spence Asset Management increased its position in Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,461.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,370.32. The stock has a market cap of $1,068.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

