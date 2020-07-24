Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is First Trust Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,423 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $744,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 29,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $7,410,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,461.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,370.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.