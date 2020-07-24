Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,461.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,370.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

