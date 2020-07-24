Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,594.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,515.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,462.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,372.14. The company has a market cap of $1,070.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.