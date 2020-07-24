Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 626,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 520.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,995,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 138,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $102.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The company had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

