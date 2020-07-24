Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 92.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $299.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $326.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.03 and its 200-day moving average is $239.29.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.29.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.
