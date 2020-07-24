Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $325.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APD. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.75.

Shares of APD opened at $293.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.33. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,639,000 after acquiring an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

