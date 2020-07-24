Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.75.
Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $293.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Air Products & Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
