Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.75.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $293.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average of $233.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

