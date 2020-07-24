Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.45 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Air Industries Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 109,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Industries Group during the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

