Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 368,799 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $114,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 771.6% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 46,295 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $2,337,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,923,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $59.57 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.53, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

