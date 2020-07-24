Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) Critical Review

Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Windstream (OTCMKTS:WINMQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advanced Info Service PCL and Windstream, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 0 0 N/A Windstream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and Windstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service PCL 16.84% 46.63% 9.85% Windstream -17.18% N/A -5.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service PCL and Windstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service PCL $5.82 billion 2.99 $1.00 billion N/A N/A Windstream $5.12 billion 0.00 -$3.16 billion N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service PCL has higher revenue and earnings than Windstream.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windstream has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats Windstream on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Info Service PCL

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides network communications and technology solutions in the United States. Its Consumer & Small Business segment offers services, including traditional local and long-distance voice services, and high-speed Internet services; and value-added services, such as security and online back-up. It also offers consumer video services; premium broadband and video entertainment services under the Kinetic brand; voice and Web conferencing products; and advanced hosted-voice, network management, and business continuity services, as well as owns and operates cable television franchises. This segment serves approximately 1.4 million residential and small business customers. The company's Enterprise segment offers integrated voice and data services, which deliver voice and broadband services over a single Internet connection, data transport services, and multi-site networking services; and other data services comprising cloud computing, and collocation and managed services as an alternative to traditional information technology infrastructure. Its Wholesale segment provides network bandwidth to other telecommunications carriers, network operators, and content providers; fiber-to-the-tower connections to support the wireless backhaul market; voice and data carrier services to other communications providers and large scale purchasers; and special access services and time division multiplexing private line transport. The company's Consumer CLEC segment offers traditional voice and long-distance services, nationwide Internet access services, and dial-up and high-speed, as well as online backup and various email services. Windstream Holdings, Inc. also leases and sells broadband modems and home networking gateways; and sells computers and phones. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas. On February 25, 2019, Windstream Holdings, Inc. along with its 202 affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

