ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Price Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $63.00. The company traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $43.90, 75,461 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,223,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,403 shares of company stock worth $13,263,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The firm had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

