AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie stock opened at $98.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.