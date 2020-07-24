AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Cut by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,073 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.5% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,060,000 after buying an additional 91,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV opened at $98.03 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

