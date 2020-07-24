Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 529,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 60,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,030. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of ABT opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $101.98. The stock has a market cap of $178.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

